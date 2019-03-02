HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Parents, coaches, and athletes filled the St. John's Community Center in Holyoke today for a round of CYO basketball games, with teams from across the area competing for a spot in the championship.
At 11, Saturday morning, fifth and sixth graders from Springfield and West Springfield faced off, the Raging Bulls against St. Thomas the Apostle.
The Springfield Raging Bulls came into Saturday's semi-final game with a near-perfect record.
The team lost their first game Friday night.
"These kids here have really done a great job," Springfield CYO coach David Smith tells us. "They've played with heart, tenacity, and just had an awesome season. [We've] been very blessed to have this kind of season, because you don't go 17-0, up until last night, every day."
Springfield sixth grader Saviaghn Watkins tells Western Mass News their team is made up of players from different schools across Springfield.
Once strangers, now teammates.
"It's going pretty well," stated Watkins. "Not really any problems with the team. Everyone's been mature on the court. Everyone on the team has more potential than they think they have. If everybody gets the ball, everybody can score. The season's been going pretty well."
Watkins' co-captain, Elian, agrees.
"I have learned a lot of new drills, and," said Elian. "Sportsmanship, a lot of communication, and we're more together as a team."
CYO coaches say these young athletes are learning more than just the in's and out's of basketball.
"We focus on," continued Smith. "Not just basketball, but education, family values, spiritual values, if you're a spiritual person. These kids all have [a] good heart, well respected kids. They're a joy to work with."
"Youth basketball is what builds character," St. Thomas Parish basketball coach Mike Vedovelli tells us. "It helps build going through the trials and tribulations of going through life, but also highs and lows. It's great to see how kids react to things, but also how they grow and learn from mistakes, so it's not just basketball. It's what they learn outside as well. It's all fun. Kids are excited, and, at the end, everyone's going to go home with a smile on their face."
The Springfield Raging Bulls won today's game, beating St. Thomas the Apostle Parish by a score of 62-43.
The Raging Bulls are 18-1 on the season, and will go on to play in the championship.
