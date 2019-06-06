CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Last week on Western Mass News, we told you about a Chicopee Comprehensive High School senior’s unique project.
It's a project that could be life changing for an 11 year old boy who was born without his left hand.
Today, Western Mass News was there to capture a very special moment for the young boy.
"I've got something special for you today. It's in this box," said Chicopee Comp senior Ben Allard.
Adrian Rosa added, "Whoa."
For the first time, Rosa saw the prosthetic hand made especially for him by Allard.
It was a complete surprise for Rosa.
"I didn't even know that we were even coming here to see some 3D printed stuff," Rosa explained.
Allard made the hand for Rosa on a 3D printer. He's been working on the project with his teacher.
Meeting Rosa and giving him his new hand was the culmination of months of work.
"He opened the box and saw the hand and was really amazed. Just the look on his face, I'm going to remember for a decent bit," Allard explained.
Chicopee city and school officials were on-hand as Rosa tried on his hand for the first time.
Rosa's mother, Heather, and Ben's mother, Carolyn, are both proud of their sons.
"Ben has been working so hard on this project. It has been all he's been talking about for weeks now just wanting to do this hand for Adrian. The big reveal was just like Christmas morning this morning," said Carolyn Allard.
Heather Rosa added, "I always tell people you have to continue advocating for your children and I do that all the time. Things sometimes happen, but when they do, they're amazing like this."
So Rosa is getting used to his new hand and Allard making sure that it fits and is working well.
"At this point, it's just an adjustment phase to make sure everything goes where it needs to go and it fits properly, Allard said.
Allard will attend Keene State College in the fall. His mom believes he may have found a new career path in helping other people like Rosa.
