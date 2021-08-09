TURNERS FALLS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A multi-alarm fire in Turners Falls Sunday that left a two-family home "badly damaged" was caused by two young children "misusing a lighter and a candle," fire officials confirm.
"Keep matches and lighters out of curious kids’ reach, and start fire education early by showing them that even adults have to be very careful with fire,” says Turners Falls Fire Chief, John Zellmann.
Sunday just before 2:45 p.m., firefighters were called to the two-family home on Park Street for the fire.
[READ MORE: Multiple fire departments respond to three-alarm fire in Turners Falls]
One resident in town described the scene to Western Mass News:
"When I arrived here on Park Street, I noticed flames were roaring from the front of the building and the side of the building...Big red, yellow flames coming out the side and the front," Dennis Therien said.
McCarthy said the fire began in the back of the home and it took about 30 minutes for fire crews to knock it down.
The second and third floors were severely damaged in the fire leaving the two-family home unlivable.
“Fortunately, everyone made it out of the building safely,” said Chief Zellmann, “But this fire demonstrated that the flame from one lighter can quickly grow to a serious fire involving two floors of a residence."
In all, 6 people and two pets were able to escape, thankfully. But they've all been displaced as a result.
Both the Turners Falls Fire Department and the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal's Office investigated what happened.
"(They) determined that two children, ages 6 and 3, had been misusing a lighter and a candle in a rear bedroom. The children alerted their parents to the rapidly-growing fire, and the parents gathered them and their family dog and escaped with minor burn injuries," said both Chief Zellmann and State Fire Marshal, Peter Ostroskey in a joint statement sent to Western Mass News.
They tell us the children were both referred to the Northwestern Youth Fire Intervention Response, Education, and Safety Partnership (NoFIRES) which works with youth 18 and under.
