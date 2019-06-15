NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Northampton Police Department received a call of a wild, baby raccoon stuck in a tree.
The raccoon was upside in the tree making loud distressed noises on Wednesday.
On Saturday morning Dostal Tree Services came by to perform the rescue.
The raccoon was then transported to the Berkshire Wildlife Services for rehabilitation.
The animal appeared tired from the ordeal but is expected to make a full recovery.
