SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)—A Springfield boy is receiving praise after a clip of him playing the guitar started circulating on social media.
“It's cool. I like doing it. It's very fun. I like to show off my talent,” said guitar prodigy Shawn Hasenjager.
Hasenjager, also known as “Lil Fry,” started playing the guitar when he was a young boy.
“I started listening to music with my dad and my grandpa first taught me how to play when I was like seven. I started when I was five and then I got bored with it and then I just picked it up one day,” said
Hasenjager, who's now 12-years-old, plays gigs all across western Mass. He's even referred to as a "guitar prodigy," by some.
“He is very talented young man they call him a guitar prodigy and that is what he is he just picks up a guitar and he can take and learn a song in 20 minutes,” explained Hasenjager’s dad, Todd.
Hasenjager told Western Mass News he doesn’t let the pressure of being young stop him from performing.
While things haven't always been easy, his dad said he couldn't be more proud of his son for pursuing his passion.
“It's time consuming, expensive and it's a thrill for me to be able to see him on stage enjoying what he does,” said Todd.
Todd Hasenjager said he’s thankful local businesses allow his son to play gigs, despite his age.
However, he wishes there were more opportunities for young talent in the community.
“If we had more places out here that would do all age shows and let their kids come and produce their talent out there it would be so much better for the children,” said Todd.
As far as what's next for Shawn:
“I want to get into as many types of music as I can,” he said.
