SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With election day exactly one week away, early voting has hit record numbers with officials saying more people have cast ballots early already than in all of 2016.
Youth voters are making sure to get their votes in and some even for the first time.
UMass Amherst sophomore Marie Maher went home last weekend to vote in her very first presidential election.
“I’m really excited to be able to voice my opinion, considering I haven’t been able too for the last 18 years,” said Maher.
Maher told Western Mass News that college has been a great place for her and her peers to learn about politics, as well as being politically active for the first time.
“I think, as college students, this is when you’re gaining a lot of freedom in your life and as much as you’re in a bubble in a college and not really in the real world, yet it’s really important to think about your time after college,” Maher added.
According to CNN polling, when it comes to young voters, 51 percent of registered voters ages 18 to 34 said they are extremely or very enthusiastic to vote in 2020, compared to the 30 percent of registered voters in that age group who said the same in 2016.
Brenda Bushouse, a public policy professor at UMass Amherst, said young voters are a crucial part of the electorate and are already making up a larger share of early voting across the states compared to previous presidential elections.
“I have to say way back in 2008, when Barack Obama was elected, I saw a huge shift in my undergraduate students. They were alert, they were aware, asking questions and getting involved in a new way, so I saw it start there and it’s only increased,” Bushouse explained.
UMass Amherst sophomore Linnea Kelley explains why it’s important for her to go out and vote.
“It’s our first one that we do have this chance to vote. We’re very lucky that we’re able to so this is important for all of us to take this opportunity to vote,” Kelley noted.
Bushouse explained why college students are making a point to participate in this election.
“What I hear is that they fully get that our planet is on fire and they get that it’s going to be their generation and future generation,” Bushouse said.
With one week until the presidential election, getting your votes in now is more important than ever.
“It doesn’t matter what your political persuasion is, what your beliefs are, just get out there and participate in the democratic process. It’s our right to vote. It’s also our obligation,” Bushouse said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.