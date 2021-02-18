(WGGB/WSHM) -- NASA's youngest ever astronaut in training may be one of the first to set foot on the red planet.
Alyssa Carson is the definition of perseverance herself. From birth, she was drawn to anything space related she could find and by the age of seven, after attending her first space camp, her dreams were etched in stone.
“I had people teaching me all about space history, teaching me all about the future of space, doing simulators, building the model rocket. It was just basically all of the information that I had been craving,” Carson explained.
After learning about the future of space, she is becoming it. The 19-year-old college student is the youngest ever NASA astronaut in training and she’s got her eyes set on Mars.
“When I was little saying I wanted to be an astronaut and go to Mars, Mars wasn’t really possible…It wasn’t on the table. It wasn’t something that people were looking at doing, but now, like, in today’s world…the hard work is actually paying off because it is becoming a reality,” Carson added.
Upcoming missions to the moon will test new SLS rocket technology that could speed up travel time drastically for the estimated 2030 arrival of humans on Mars.
“We do know that we have the technology to actually reduce the time to said weeks with newer plasma engines,” Carson noted.
However, what will really speed up advancements is human’s ability to visit mars themselves.
“A human can do a year’s work of a rover in an hour on Mars. Just because we have the intuitions, you know, we can say ‘Oh that looks interesting, let’s grab that! Oh, this is awesome,’ whereas a rover needs every command, there’s a time delay with Mars,” Carson said.
Carson told Western Mass News that the astronauts will likely live on Mars for approximately one year.
“Testing the soil, studying the atmosphere, looking for signs of bacterial life in the water that’s on Mars…colonizing, terraforming, all of those have kind of been thrown out there and mentioned…How realistic is that? You know, how long would that take?” Carson asked.
Carson’s message has a message for little dreamers everywhere watching her and hoping to follow in her footsteps one day.
“Don’t be afraid to get curious about different jobs that you can go into…and really don’t be afraid to talk about your dreams and tell people about what you want to do…No one is going to know that you need their help or that they have a connection that would be great for you if you don’t tell them what you’re interested in doing,” Carson explained.
