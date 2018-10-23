SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- If you're planning to get flu shots for your family, beware. There's one place that may not be allowed to vaccinate your kids: your local pharmacy.
Each year, health officials urge parents and their children to get a flu shot to help prevent them from falling ill, but in Massachusetts, where your child can get the vaccination might be limited.
As parents look to convenience, the local pharmacy seems like a good option for the flu shot, but Western Mass News has found pharmacies have age restrictions many parents may not know about.
For instance, at Walgreens and CVS, your child must be nine years of age or older to get a shot, while at CVS MinuteClinics, the flu vaccine can be given to a child 18 months and up.
If you plan on going to Big Y for the vaccine, your child must be 16 years or older.
Even with a parent's consent, these age limits apply
While the CDC does say you can be six months or older to get the flu vaccine, some in Massachusetts are wondering why local pharmacies have an age limit.
Western Mass News checked it out and each state has its own laws regarding this.
In Massachusetts, pharmacists can only vaccinate children who are nine years old and up
Back in January, during the height of an extremely dangerous flu season, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order to allow pharmicists to give the flu vaccine to anyone two years old and up.
Western Mass News was able to touch base with state Sen. Eric Lesser about the issue.
"We also do need to ensure access and we need to ensure the costs are low and certainty with New York doing it, it is a good example for us to look for, but everyone who needs a flu shot should get access to a flu shot. That is an absolute paramount concern," Lesser explained.
One local mother, who did not want to be on-camera, said that she takes her kids to the pediatrician for their flu shots, but understands why it's frustrating for some parents who rely on a pharmacy for a flu shot
The bottom line: make sure you check the age limits for vaccinations before you head to your local pharmacy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.