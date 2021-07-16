NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Recreational marijuana customers in western Mass. can now get their purchases delivered to them at home. The company, "Your Green Package" is up and running out of Northampton.
Your Green Package is making deliveries for NETA customers. They started this week and they're one of the first in the state to offer this type of service.
They had to get approval from the Cannabis Control Commission to be licensed for deliveries. Rules do have to be followed. Workers have to hear body-worn cameras. Deliveries are limited to the hours between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Drop-offs are not allowed to college dorms, hotels, or federally funded housing. Your Green Package co-owner told Western Mass News their first week has been busy.
“The first week has been great. Today we’ve exceeded 100 deliveries in total. As more people are finding out about the service, and they’re finding out about how great it is. People are ordering and things are beginning to scale up," said Christopher Fervy, CEO and Co-Founder of Your Green Package.
Fervy explained how the first week of business is going, after getting approval from the cannabis control commission. One stipulation, drivers can only go to homes in the Bay State.
“We only deliver in Massachusetts, because we can’t cross state lines. But our delivery radius kind of goes down to Springfield and goes up to Amherst,” he said.
Many customers came to NETA in Northampton to get cannabis from over the border in Connecticut. As one resident says, he wishes there was a cannabis service that could deliver to his home.
“I think it's becoming more acceptable throughout the Northeast at least. Whether the country is going to adopt it, that we will have to wait and see…I just hope that Connecticut does move on, and again it will make things more convenient for all,” said Terryville, Conn. Resident George Gnall.
Right now, Your Green Package only does deliveries for NETA customers, but they would like to expand to other dispensaries. They told Western Mass News that a lot of safety precautions go into being able to deliver, including all drivers using body-worn cameras.
“The vehicles are GPS tracked. The produce is stored in a lock-storage container inside of the vehicle,” said Fervy.
Deliveries themselves have restrictions as well. Deliveries are limited from eight in the morning till nine at night. Drop-offs are not allowed to college dorms, hotels, or federally funded housing. Also, customers are vetted.
“Each customer has to go through a pre-verification process where they uploaded their id and a picture of themselves before they can even order product,” Fervy said.
the co-owner told Western Mass News that their company is diverse, run by a majority of women. You can find more about the service on their website.
