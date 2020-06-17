CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- You may be seeing kids at baseball practice in parks and fields around western Massachusetts.
The state has given the go-ahead for youth sports to begin, but with extra precautions.
Young baseball players around the state are gearing up to take the field again.
However, coronavirus restrictions are changing the game around this season.
Western Mass News spoke with Dan Woodill, the manager of Chicopee's youth recreational sports, about what he is telling players and coaches.
“With practices, I've tried to tell coaches to have out a plan for practice, that there's limited people within the same confine type of thing...telling coaches as well to have hand sanitizer, even after warming up, throwing the baseball, or softball,” Woodill explained.
As for social distancing, Western Mass News is told coaches are responsible for monitoring players and keeping them a part, but players are responsible for their own equipment.
"There can be no shared equipment…You got to show up with your glove, bat, own helmet, batting gloves, that kind of stuff and any water bottles as well,” Woodill said.
Taking all precautions, players and coaches are also required to bring masks to practice.
"The normal masks that we all have to use going anywhere, being inside is the same thing that we tell coaches and kids to wear if they're not six feet apart…and if there is a group thing, kind of put on your mask right away just to be smarter,” Woodill added.
Other restrictions, including not being able to sit next to teammates on a bench, are also a factor.
"This would be possibly at games, just two or three in the dugout at a time, but I've told coaches, practice-wise, just kind of always have them apart,” Woodill said.
With about 30 to 40 youth baseball teams in Chicopee, Woodill said it's a priority that everyone understands these guidelines, especially the leaders of the team.
"I have a sit down with each coach, and mainly the head coach, and have them sign off that basically we gone over these guidelines and they're aware of it and if, for some reason if, they don't go by the guidelines, we pull their permits and say ‘Listen, sorry, you can't practice on our fields,’” Woodill said.
Because socializing before or after practice is a no-go, Woodill said teams should use their time wisely.
"They pretty much want kids to show up almost at the start of practice time, dressed and ready to go...It's basically you practice your two hours and you leave," Woodill said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.