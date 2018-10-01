SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There are disturbing allegations surrounding a man entrusted in the care of children and teens.
A local youth boxing coach now facing rape charges.
Robert Hersey faced a judge today for the first time. He is now facing a slew of serious charges, but the defendant said it's simply not true.
Hersey, a local boxing coach, was arrested Saturday on a slew of charges including rape.
The prosecution saud Hersey was coaching two 17 year old male victims.
On one occasion, investigators said that the 41 year old suspect drove one of the victims to a massage parlor, but decided the wait was going to be too long.
Investigators said Hersey offered to take the boy home, but instead stopped in Blunt Park.
"Grabbed the 17 year old by the back of the neck, forced his head down," said one of the prosecutors in court Monday.
The prosecution then said Hersey performed oral sex on the victim and showed a pornographic video.
A second victim reported to police that Hersey sexually assaulted him on a separate occasion.
After the court proceedings unfolded, Western Mass News spoke with two boxers who know the defendant from years in the ring.
"Oh that's disgusting. The sad thing about it is, it's involved with boxing. We train kids here. I hope no one thinks about not sending their kids to the gym because of this guy," said Jose Ortiz.
Julio Rivera previously signed with Hersey back in 2013. He said he did not feel comfortable with the way Hersey treated children.
"I started seeing things around the gym, you know, kids crying, stuff like that. They didn't want to go home with him or anything like that," Rivera noted.
The prosecution asked for a $50,000 cash bail, but the judge settled on a $5,000 bail.
Hersey is not allowed to be alone with anyone under the age of 18. He must report to probation and must abide by a curfew.
The case is still ongoing.
Western Mass News reached out to the attorney representing Hersey. He declined to comment.
