CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New developments after a youth football coach was arrested following a disturbance during a game on Saturday in Chicopee.
A youth football game with 11 and 12-year-old players ended without a winner and the arrest of a Dorchester coach.
The Chicopee Braves were playing the Boston Raiders Youth Football Club at Chicopee Comp on Saturday afternoon when officers got a call from an off-duty officer about a disturbance on the field.
The score was 0-0 when police said the fight broke out just before the second quarter of the game.
"The referees canceled the game because of how bad it got and left the field and the game was forfeited," Officer Wilk said.
Officer Michael Wilk of the Chicopee Police Department told Western Mass News, according to the police report someone involved in the fight may have had a knife.
"The victim did not want to come forward that possibly someone did have a knife on them, there was no assault, no threat, no injuries to that it’s just the officer did document that was the case," Officer Wilk explained.
Wilk said the officer on the scene tried several times to calm the coach down but his actions kept fueling the crowd.
"I know that some of the players there were alleged words that might have been used, I don’t know the outcome of that because this person was so agitated causing such a disturbance I know there was yelling and screaming towards the other bench, the players and the parents in the crowd. He didn’t stop what he was doing after several attempts of our officer telling him, he was placed under arrest for disorderly conduct," Officer Wilk said.
28-year-old Daniel McKoy was arraigned in Chicopee District Court this morning, after paying a $100 court fee, the case was dismissed
But Officer Wilk said the situation should have never happened.
"You don’t expect a coach to get like this, I understand it was a heated event, both teams are vying for first place, so there was a lot at stake but this is youth football, they are kids, they learn from adults, regardless of how excited or whatever was said, you should never resort to physical violence you should never resort to getting that out of control where police need to be called at a youth event," Officer Wilk explained.
Western Mass News did reach out to the Boston Raiders Football Club and their president said they were unable to comment at this time.
