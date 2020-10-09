(WGGB/WSHM) -- A group of young hockey goalies in western Massachusetts are taking part in a challenge called ‘October Saves.’
All proceeds raised from their on-ice performance go to pediatric and woman’s cancer research.
Western Mass News met up with Addison, Jay, and Dmitri in the place they love most – on the ice.
While they play for three different teams in western Massachusetts, they share a passion for the same position: goalie.
“He saved the puck. If you don’t have a goalie, you don’t have a game in your hands,” said Jay McGinnis with the Franklin County Hockey Association.
Dmitri Huey with the Springfield Rifles added, “If you don’t have a goalie, a lot of goals are going to go in.”
“I am with all boys. I’ve done that for the last two years as being goalie,” noted Addison Gelula with the Springfield Rangers.
Through the pandemic, these players have had to face many challenges just to get back on the ice and now that they are, they're doing it for a good cause.
“‘October Saves’ raises money for pediatric and woman cancer research. Jay raised over $2,100 last year. This year with the pandemic, I asked if you wanted to do it and he said ‘Yes, I do,’” said Jay’s father, Paul McGinnis.
While the rules have adjusted this year with a lack of games, the idea is simple. For every save a goalie makes in a game or practice, either a flat or recurring donation can be made in the player’s name.
“With the responsibility of being a goalie, you also have the responsibility of helping everybody else on your team. Applying that to real life is helping everybody you can,” Jay McGinnis said.
Paul McGinnis added, “We’re trying to get the word out as best we can. Some people have made $25 donations. but the $5 and $10 donation last year really put Jay over the top.”
For participating in the event, each player who raises at least $1,500 gets a pink jersey to wear at practice, but they told Western Mass News that to them, this is about more than a jersey.
“Some people I know have had cancer, so I want to help other people,” Huey noted.
Gelula explained, “It would make me proud that I raise that much money and then I save that many goals for cancer.”
“Usually, when they’re playing, they’re on each end of the ice and their foes, but during the month of October, they’re coming together, they’re working together for this cause of ‘October Saves,’” Paul McGinnis said.
If you would like to donate, CLICK HERE.
