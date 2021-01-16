NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A statewide youth non-profit organization honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by donating essential items to four organizations across the Baystate.
One of the members in our region and shared why giving back this year had a bigger meaning.
Jessie Paradis Stern, a senior at Hampshire Regional High School in Westhampton, is a member of Project 351, a local non-profit organization aimed at uniting the state through youth services and leadership.
This weekend they are honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The goal was to demonstrate the transformative impact made possible through unity and common values.
“We are doing a statewide service, and I'm part of region two, which is based in western Mass., and we are sorting bags of clothing for Cradles to Crayons,” Stern explained.
Cradles to Crayons is one of the four organizations that will receive donations from Project 351.
“So, we accepted bags of donations, and we sorted them for quality, and then we are sending them back to be distributed through the community,” Stern said. “There are 13 people from my region serving, and everyone collects or has four big garbage bags.
Stern said she was selected by her high school to be an ambassador for the organization and has been since 2017.
This year she was especially inspired by what she saw in the community.
“I saw a lot of people lose hope and love and unity within my community and within family. So I wanted to use my ability to serve to help bring back that comfort and reunite them,” Stern said.
The youth members will be presenting the donations to the four local organizations on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
