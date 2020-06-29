HOLYOKE, MA (WGGBWHSM) -- Some teenagers in the summer months bank on having a job to gain a little extra cash before they head back to school.
Mass Hire said there are jobs out there for teens, and they can help prepare a resume.
Summer is officially here leaving many teens searching for a summer job.
Western Mass News spoke with a Mass Hire Holyoke Youth Service director who said they normally have a job fair but couldn’t because of the pandemic.
“We work with anyone else who may be having an opening so that they can apply for private sectors,” said Gladys Lebron-Martinez, youth services director. “Anyone like Wendy’s, just using that as an example, or Six Flags”
They can still help guide young adults to put their best foot forward when applying to jobs if they become a member of the center.
“We can still help them with preparing their resume,” she said. “We can help them work towards doing mock interviews, getting ready for some of these youths. The private sector is still hiring, especially 18 and older.”
Western Mass News called up State Representative Lindsay Sabadosa to see how teens can apply for pandemic unemployment assistance.
“If they were supposed to start work for the summer but were not able to do so because of the COVID-19 pandemic, unemployment assistance is the new program that was started thanks to the federal CARES Act, and it applies unemployment benefits to a lot of people who wouldn’t normally qualify,” she said.
Sabadosa said for regular unemployment, the person would have had to make at least $5,100, but that has changed because of the pandemic.
“It’s for people who don’t have that full-time W2 work,” she said.
If a teen is out of work because of the pandemic, Sabadosa said all they have to do is call.
“For teenagers, however, they can’t just apply online,” she said. “Unfortunately, they do need to call PUA to make sure their benefits get set up.”
If you’re a teen looking for assistance, you can call 877-626-6800 or visit the state website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.