(WGGB/WSHM) -- Last week, Governor Charlie Baker announced new guidelines for youth sports under the Step 1 of Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan, which is now underway.
Now, local sports teams are making the difficult decision on whether or not they can safely have their respective seasons.
Organizations, businesses, schools, and government entities that operate outdoor and indoor sports like athletic fields, courts, and other playing facilities can open under Step 1 of Phase 3 of the state's reopening plan with new limitations.
“Now, we've come back in a limited fashion,” said Longmeadow Little League President Steven Schiffman.
Schiffman told Western Mass News that their players are already getting back into the swing of things.
“We made the decision just to start with eight-year-olds and up. We don't feel the younger kids can handle the social distancing,” Schiffman explained.
They played their first game as of July 6 when the governor gave the green light for the state to enter Step 1 of Phase 3.
“Right now, there's no one in the dugouts. When kids are not in the field batting, they’re sitting in the bleachers six feet apart in the bleachers and wearing masks,” Schiffman added.
Schiffman said they're using a combination of Little League International and state guidelines.
In Baker's latest guidance, baseball is listed as a ‘moderate’ risk sport and can participate in Levels 1, 2, and 3, which includes practicing with group games, contact drills and scrimmages, and even having competitions with inter-team games, meets, and matches.
“Every child has to have his own bat, his own glove, his own helmet,” Schiffman noted.
Visitors are encouraged to wear masks, stay six feet apart, and will have to sign in for contact tracing. Also, there will be no concessions, garbage or, bathroom us.
“Us - in conjunction with the town, state, and Little League - are trying to cut down on any places transmission could take place,” Schiffman said.
Schiffman said they'll play until school starts, which is when football kicks off - a sport listed as ‘high’ risk under Baker's standards.
The Suburban Amateur Football League has now canceled their 2020 fall season.
“We talked for over an hour on different scenarios and we came up with the decision that it was best for everybody, players, volunteers, coaches to cancel the 2020 season,” said David DeMatteo, member of the board of directors for the league and president of Agawam Youth Football.
DeMatteo told us after reviewing the governor's guidance, they made their decision.
“We don't feel that football is going to leave that ‘high’ risk category for a while,” DeMatteo explained.
DeMatteo said the league's 22 teams knew it'd be difficult for youth football to adhere to the complex new rules.
Right now, under the state's guidelines, football teams can only interact in Level 1 play, which includes individual or socially distanced group activities, doing individual drills, with no contact workouts or conditioning.
“As far as ourselves in Agawam, if the state and local officials let us to have a flag football season just in the town of Agawam so players aren't going town-to-town,” DeMatteo added.
He's hopeful some towns will still be able to get their players back on the field in some way, shape, or form, but their list of challenges is long.
“Field availability is a problem. No one is allowed on high school fields and these youth teams use those fields,” DeMatteo explained.
Fall guidelines are still being developed by the state's Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
DeMatteo said guidance for high school sports is expected to come out in the coming days.
