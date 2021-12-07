WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Storrowton Village welcomes residents to explore a guided tour of the museum’s decorated buildings.
The tours will begin Tuesday and run through Saturday at 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Tour admission is $8 per person and free for children 6 and under.
The Village’s time period covers almost 100 years, and during that time some families may have celebrated “Yule,” a term used to describe the winter solstice and changing of the season.
Reservations for specific tour times can be made. Drop ins are also welcome.
