WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Storrowton Village welcomes residents to explore a guided tour of the museum’s decorated buildings. 

The tours will begin Tuesday and run through Saturday at 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Tour admission is $8 per person and free for children 6 and under.

The Village’s time period covers almost 100 years, and during that time some families may have celebrated “Yule,” a term used to describe the winter solstice and changing of the season. 

Reservations for specific tour times can be made here. Drop ins are also welcome. 

