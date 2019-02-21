SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After the turn of events in the Jussie Smollett case, many people are expressing concern that this could change how victims of alleged hate crimes or sexual assaults feel about coming forward.
"This announcement today recognizes that 'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett took advantage of the pain and anger of racism to promote his career," said Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson.
Johnson, like many people, asking the question: why?
"Every time someone lies about something like that, it makes it harder for real victims and survivors to be heard and believed," said Elizabeth Dineen, executive director of the YWCA of Western Massachusetts.
Dineen said that Smollett's case is troubling for a number of reasons.
"This is particulary disturbing to me because it takes so much courage for someone who is a survivor of a hate crime, domestic violence, or sexual assault to come forward and reveal what they've endured," Dineen added.
Dineen told Western Mass News that there's been so much progress made with the #metoo movement in recent months. She believes with Smollett's case now in the headlines, it changes how victims may feel in the future.
"This is a black man, making this allegation, and he's using a noose as part of the false allegation. When you think about how much progress we've made in this country about trying to eliminate racism, this sets us back because he lied. He's a black man and knows how hard it is for people to believe these types of allegations," Dineen said.
Dineen said she wants victims of domestic violence or sexual assaults to not let this stop them from coming forward if they're comfortable and ready.
"Please have the courage to come forward. Please don't let somebody who is trying to advance his own career stop you from seeking justice. We need you to come forward, we need this to stop," Dineen said.
