SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- 2020 has been quite the year for Boston sports after losing Patriots starting quarterback Tom Brady and Red Sox MVP Mookie Betts. Now, Bruins longtime favorite Zdeno Chára.
Thankfully there are only less than a few hours before the clock strikes midnight, and this year will be over, but yes, "Big Z" has officially signed a one-year, $795,000 deal with the Washington Capitals, and Boston is moving on.
Some sad news for Boston sports die-hards, as longtime captain and top-tier defenseman Zdeno Chára has announced he will no longer showcase Boston's black and yellow uniform.
"We had multiple, multiple discussions with Zdeno and Matt Cater. Very appreciative of all the dialogue in both sides being honest in terms of where they were," said the general manager of the Boston Bruins, Don Sweeney.
Sweeney told Western Mass News after 14 seasons with the Bruins, leading the team three different times as captain to the Stanley Cup Finals, offering Chara a new contract was a no brainer.
"We had certainty offered Zdeno a contract months ago, and he indicated that he wanted time to work through where he felt he was. Where the league was at, the return-to-play protocols, and what the role we were deciding and hoping to integrate him into," Sweeney added.
But that role didn't seem to work for Chára. As Sweeney said, he's heading in a different direction, leading to conversations about possibly taking the 43-year-old out of the starting line-up next season, putting him at more of the reserve player position.
"Make no mistake about it, that did include looking to integrate some of the younger players that have had an opportunity to develop in our system and us trying to see if they were capable of handling minutes," Sweeney noted.
Though Chára will be taking his undeniable MVP skills to Washington D.C., a one-year deal with the Capitols, Sweeney said he has plenty of faith in the Bruin's lockerroom.
"I do believe we have a strong, leadership core, still in place, and we have other players that I would like to assume, have a larger responsibility in that role, on and off the ice," Sweeney said.
Chára also spoke to the public, saying his opportunity with the Capitols was one he didn't want to pass.
He also said they have made it clear there is no promise with his minutes on the ice or games played. But he believes this is the best decision for him as a player and for his family.
Chára is currently going through COVID-19 protocols in the D.C. Area.
