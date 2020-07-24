SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The coronavirus pandemic has impacted many types of businesses, from movie theaters, sporting events, and even zoos.
The Zoo in Forest Park and Education Center in Springfield has taken a serious financial hit during the coronavirus pandemic, a quarter of a million-dollar loss to be exact.
"We lost several months of our normal season, and this is New England, and New England is short-seasoned anyways when it comes to outdoor activities," said The Zoo in Forest Park's Executive Director Sarah Tsitso.
Having to limit the number of people to a 20 percent capacity, Tsitso said restrictions have been keeping total admission numbers down.
"We implemented a time-ticketing system, so people who wanted to come and visit the zoo can't just to the gate," she said. "We're only allowing ten guests in every ten minutes to make sure people are properly socially distanced."
Trying to stay afloat, Tsitso said it's time to get creative.
"In the meantime, we still want to keep people engaged and understanding of what's going on inside our gates," Tsitso explained.
With limited numbers of people allowed at the zoo right now, the idea to bring a zoo-like atmosphere to the public through a trivia night fundraiser was born.
"The nice thing about virtual trivia is you can be anywhere," she explained. "It's going to be done via Zoom, and we will have four rounds of fifteen questions, and they are all animal questions."
Launching this fundraiser for the first time on July 29, a total of 50 teams, up to six people per team, can compete, and the questions will be wide-ranging.
"Coming from different subject areas, there's literature, TV, film, sports, music, so whatever your expertise, I'm sure you'll bring it to the table for your teams," Tsitso said.
Participants are asked to donate $25 to the zoo to help them get back on their feet. Tsitso said it's also a way to bring people together, all for a good cause.
"It's a great way to do something fun, do something different, get a little challenge, utilize your and your pop-culture skills and help the animals in the meantime," Tsitso noted.
Tsitso also told Western Mass News there will be prizes.
