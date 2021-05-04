WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- If you're looking for a fun way to get moving this spring and summer, you may want to check out Stanley Park.
Zumba fitness classes will continue for eight sessions between May 4th and June 22nd. Classes will be held on Tuesday evenings from 6pm to 7pm in the Beveridge Pavilion.
Certified instructor Becca Perron will lead the Latin-inspired dance workouts which are low-impact and high-energy.
Zumba workouts target the legs, glutes, arms, heart and abdominal muscles and can help you tone up.
Children 10 and older are welcome to participate in classes with an adult. Guests are strongly encouraged to pre-register for classes by emailing hmcewan@stanleypark.org or by calling 413-568-9312 ext. 018 or 112.
You can also fill out a registration form at the park at your first class.
Donations to Stanley Park are welcome with a donation of $5 per person, per class.
