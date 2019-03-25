PORTLAND, ME (CNN/WTMW) -- The labor and delivery unit at Maine Medical Center is crowded as nine nurses who work in the unit are expecting babies within the next few months.
They are all due between April and July.
The soon-to-be moms said that it's been great to have so much support right at work.
The nurses will also be there for each others delivery, proving the support was there from beginning to end.
