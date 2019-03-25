Maine Medical labor delivery baby 032519

Eight of the nurses are pictured here

(Photo provided by Maine Medical Center)

PORTLAND, ME (CNN/WTMW) -- The labor and delivery unit at Maine Medical Center is crowded as nine nurses who work in the unit are expecting babies within the next few months.

They are all due between April and July.

The soon-to-be moms said that it's been great to have so much support right at work.

The nurses will also be there for each others delivery, proving the support was there from beginning to end.

