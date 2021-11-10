George Washington (1-0) vs. No. 21 Maryland (1-0)
Xfinity Center, College Park, Maryland; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Maryland hosts George Washington in an early season matchup. George Washington snuck past St. Francis (Pa.) by three points in its last outing. Maryland is coming off an 83-69 win over Quinnipiac in its most recent game.
DID YOU KNOW: Maryland held its eight non-conference opponents to an average of just 65.6 points per game last season. The Terrapins offense put up 76.4 points per contest en route to a 6-2 record against non-Big Ten competition. George Washington went 1-6 against non-conference teams last season.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25
