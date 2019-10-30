MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's been a controversial topic as many communities have cancelled Thursday night trick-or-treating.
This decision comes as heavy rain is expected in our area. The towns of Monson announced they will be moving trick-or-treating to Saturday, only to have several towns follow suit.
The towns of Athol, Orange, and Sturbridge all posted their decision on social media last night.
Town administrators we spoke with say they want to make sure that the holiday can remain an enjoyable experience for everyone.
Evan Brassard, the Town Administrator for Monson, tells Western Mass News that town reaction has been split on news that Halloween festivities are being rescheduled.
The decision hasn't come without controversy. People are taking both sides of the issue, however Brassard says they would rather play it safe than sorry.
"We certainty get it," Brassard said. "Halloween is when Halloween is and we understand that. We were trying to be sensitive to all people in the community. And while it may be inconvenient for some and go against some of the tradition we've had here, ultimately it's about the kids having a good time and being as safe as possible."
Brassard says despite the controversy, he's looking forward to moving on with the parade which begins at 5 p.m.
Trick or treating in the town will be taking place before from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
But they also tell us that police won't be enforcing the rule on Thursday night, so if a house decides to give out candy, they can do so.
