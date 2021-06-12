AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- North Street in Feeding Hills between Colemore Street and North Westfield Street will be closed and detoured to thru traffic between Coleman Street and Sylvan Lane Monday 7 A.M. to 3 P.M., according to a statement from the town's Department of Public Works.
This is being done so the Agawam Department of Public Works could conduct repair work in the Deep Gutter area according to the statement. The Agawam DPW asks road users to seek alternative routes and thanks the community for its cooperation.
