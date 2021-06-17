NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Many eyes are on Northampton as the City Council prepares to take a final vote tonight on next year's budget. It calls for a three-percent increase for the Police Department and residents are talking.

Western Mass News spoke with Northampton Police Chief Jody Kasper, she told us this increase covers contractual raises and slightly more money for the part-time animal control officer. But some said the department should be defunded, not get more money.

“Increase the budget does not increase our staffing in any way. It doesn’t add more personnel to the department,” Chief Kasper said.

Western Mass News spoke to Northampton Police Chief Kasper, after at least one protest this week involved vandalism, over the city's budget proposal that increases money for the Police Department by about three percent. On Thursday, Western Mass News found the words “Abolish Police” still written outside of the Police station.

“They were expressing their concerns about policing. And yes, they did a lot of spray painting around the city. As well as they were around a vehicle that was down at the main intersections,” Chief Kasper said.

The Chief said they’re looking into it and no arrests have been made. One community organizer told Western Mass News funding the Police Department could get, should go towards other resources.

“We feel that all of that money could be better spent meeting people’s needs,” Ya-Ping Douglass, a Northampton Abolition Now Volunteer and Organizer said.

Northampton Abolition Now is an organization that believes the Northampton Police Department should be defunded by 50 percent. Douglass understands it can’t happen overnight.

“They need to be done carefully with a lot of planning. And actions that need to be taken to reallocate the money that’s currently given to police to other areas,” Douglass said.

But Chief Kasper said a 50 percent cut would take her department from 60 officers down to 24. The Department has already dealt with a 10 percent budget cut for the current year, following calls last year to defund the Police. They lost five positions, some holiday pay, and some training.

“There would likely be hours in the day where we would need to call in the state police to respond to basic calls to service,” Chief Kasper said.

One Northampton resident understands the concerns for policing. But believes Police departments should not be defunded.

“I think it was more of a trend that they were just trying to follow. And be progressive,” Meredith Bertrand of Northampton said.

The Northampton City Council meeting started at 5:30 Thursday evening. The Chief is optimistic that they will approve the Department’s budget increase.