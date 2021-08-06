NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The city of Northampton is considering implementing a mask order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Health officials plan to discuss the matter Monday, despite Hampshire county having only a moderate risk of spreading the virus, according to the CDC.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Hampshire County does not have enough transmission to meet their recommendation for wearing masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Even so, Northampton officials could make the city one of the first in western Mass. to institute a mask mandate due to the delta variant.
"Compliance has been relatively high," said Northampton city council member Karen Foster.
During the course of the COVID-19 pandemic so far, Northampton has had fewer than 2,000 cases total. Foster credits the public health department which she said...
"...was early in setting some mask mandates than other communities," said Foster.
With the delta variant spreading across the state, health officials are weighing the possibility of another mask mandate and they are already recommending people wear them indoors, even the 67% percent of fully vaccinated residents.
"I think our priority needs to be to reduce our community transmission so that we can open our schools and keep our schools open," said Foster.
"It’s better if everybody does what they’re supposed to do and follow the guidelines it’s for all of us," said Alexander Ayala, a Northampton resident.
Ayala said he isn't opposed to wearing the mask a little while longer if a business asks him to.
"It says on the door “you need to wear a mask,” then you have to wear it you know. That’s having respect for them," said Ayala.
"The pandemic isn’t over and we as a community can work together to keep spread as low as possible," said Foster.
