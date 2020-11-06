NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in Northampton are investigating a vandalism incident that they are classifying as a hate crime.
Northampton Police Det. Lt. Craig Kirouac said that on Thursday, the department took in a report on vandalism on a Conz Street building, which contains the office of The Resistance Center.
The vandalism, according to police, consisted of different stickers that identified a known Neo-Nazi group being affixed to the building. One of those stickers had a Swastika and other writing on it.
It's believed that the vandalism took place between 3 p.m. Wednesday, November 4 and 4 p.m. Thursday, November 5.
"This does appear to be a targeted crime directed at the activities and causes of The Resistance Center," Kirouac explained.
Detectives are investigating and the department's civil rights officer/detective, who has specialized training in hate crimes, has been assigned to the case.
Anyone with information is urged to call Northampton Police Det. Michael Briggs by phone at (413) 587-1133 or via email.
