On Monday students from Northampton high school will host a walkout at 1 pm.
The walkout is in response to the recent sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
Students say other organizations across the country are hosting events on the issue as well.
Kavanaugh has denied all of the allegations against him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.