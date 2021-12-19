GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – The Northwestern District Attorney's office announced Sunday that more than a dozen law enforcement organizations broke up an alleged cocaine trafficking syndicate after a seven-month investigation.
Police told Western Mass News that they believe that the syndicate distributed between 100 and 200 grams of cocaine a day through Franklin and Hampshire Counties and the North Quabbin region.
A dozen suspects from Greenfield, Deerfield, Montague, Ludlow, Charlemont and West Springfield were arrested in connection to the syndicate, according to the District Attorney’s office.
The investigation came to a crucial point Tuesday morning when the Northwestern District Anti-Crime Task Force organized the simultaneous execution of multiple search warrants that allowed them to seize the alleged syndicate's stash of cocaine and other evidence.
Police said that they arrested two brothers, 35-year-old Brandon Rice of Hatfield and 38-year-old Daniel Rice of West Springfield, who allegedly lead the trafficking organization. Daniel Rice owns Dapper Dan’s Barbershop on Chapman Street in Greenfield, which was believed to be part of the alleged enterprise.
Both men pleaded not guilty in Greenfield District Court to charges of trafficking cocaine over 200 grams and conspiracy to violate the drug laws. The DA's office reports that both men were ordered held on $500 thousand cash bail and their cases continue until Jan. 14, 2022.
The investigation worked to uncover the organized syndicate’s alleged members, methods of daily distribution of trafficking, weight quantities of cocaine, and locations of operation. Since Tuesday, police executed additional search warrants and made additional arrests in connection with the operation, according to the DA's Office.
At 25 Keegan Lane, Greenfield, the residence of David Caplice, Police recovered over a kilogram of cocaine. At 22 Arch Street, Ludlow, the residence of Jason Nadeau, police recovered approximately four more kilograms of suspected cocaine. Police allege that these five kilograms of suspected cocaine represent both the source of supply for Brandon and Daniel Rice’s cocaine trafficking organization and their local stash of cocaine intended for distribution throughout Franklin and Hampshire Counties.
As a result of the evidence gathered, The DA's office reports the following individuals were arrested and arraigned on charges in Greenfield District Court:
• Jason Nadeau, 40, of Ludlow and David Caplice, 38, of Greenfield, pleaded not guilty to charges of trafficking cocaine over 200 grams and conspiracy to violate the drug laws Tuesday. They were ordered held on $300 thousand cash bail.
• Nathan Ortiz, 38, of Greenfield pleaded not guilty to charges of trafficking cocaine over 200 grams and conspiracy to violate the drug laws Tuesday and was ordered held on $100,000 cash bail.
The DA reports that the following were arraigned on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday:
• Jason Byrd, 42, of Greenfield, pleaded not guilty to a single charge of conspiracy to violate the drug laws and is held on $10,000 cash bail.
• Wayne Rockwood, 43, of Greenfield, pleaded not guilty to charges of trafficking cocaine over 18 grams and conspiracy to violate the drug laws. Rockwood was ordered held on $3,500 cash bail.
• Heather Symanski, 31, of Greenfield, pleaded not guilty to charges of trafficking cocaine over 18 grams and conspiracy to violate the drug laws, was ordered held on $3,000 cash bail;
• Robert Blake, 46, of Greenfield, pleaded not guilty to a single count of conspiracy to violate the drug laws, was ordered held on $3,000 cash bail.
• Rebekah Thompson, 37, of Charlemont, pleaded not guilty to charges of trafficking cocaine over 18 grams and conspiracy to violate the drug laws and was released on personal recognizance.
• David Gallegos, 28, Jaimilee Bontempi, 29, both from Deerfield and Damek Ryan, 37, from Montague, each pleaded not guilty to single counts of conspiracy to violate the drug laws and each was released on personal recognizance.
The investigation was led by the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney's Office. The following organizations also participated: Franklin and Hampshire Sheriff’s Departments; Greenfield, Montague, Deerfield Hadley, Athol, Orange, Belchertown, Easthampton police departments. In addition, police personnel from these agencies assisted: Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; Berkshire County State Police Detective Unit & Drug Task Force; Chicopee Police Department; Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics Reduction Enforcement Team; East Longmeadow Police Department; Hampden County Sheriff’s Department; Hampden County State Police Detective Unit & Narcotics Task Force; Hampden County Strategic Action & Focused Enforcement Unit; Holyoke Police Department; Homeland Security Investigations; Ludlow Police Department; Massachusetts National Guard; Massachusetts State Police Community Action Team & Shelburne Falls Barracks; Springfield Police Department; Westfield Police Department; West Springfield Police Department.
