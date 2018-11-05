- Nov 5 - Turners Falls
- Nov 6 - Chester
- Nov 7 - Worcester
- Nov 8 - Cummington
- Nov 9 - Palmer
- Nov 12 - Ashfield
- Nov 13 - Westhampton
- Nov 14 - Charlemont
- Nov 15 - Great Barrington
- Nov 16 - Blandford
Nov. 2018 Locations
