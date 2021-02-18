SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A former nurse at the Eastfield Mall vaccination site spoke exclusively to Western Mass News after testing positive for coronavirus.
She said she didn't receive results for nearly four days after seeing over 300 patients and several staff members.
Christa Feeney, a former nurse at the Eastfield Mall vaccination site, said she was fired from her position two hours after she was notified she tested positive for the virus.
“I don’t know if I just put my kid or my dad in his grave,” Feeney said.
Feeney spoke exclusively to Western Mass News after testing positive for COVID-19.
She said she got daily COVID-19 tests with results coming back the next day. Her tests started days before the facility opened on January 29.
But on the morning of February 1, she was tested and didn't hear back until February 4 after 5 p.m. that she was positive for coronavirus.
“They send it to Washington on a carrier, but no one picked it up for four days, four days,” Feeney explained.
A time frame she said led her to be in contact with over 300 patients and several staff members.
“I was just disgusted, and then I hear my neighbor, she’s positive, and she has a four-year-old, and then I felt like an invader, like what about these people that are trusting me,” Feeney said.
Curative, the company that runs the vaccination site, said they require daily testing. They said in part, “Staff test results can take 24 to 48 hours upon receipt at the lab. Once the Curative biosecurity team receives a positive result of a staff member, the team follows up with that individual directly. ”
Feeney said two hours after finding out she had COVID-19 she was then fired and left with a loss for words.
“They called me to say, oh, you’re positive, and then, by the way, you’re fired. I’m like what are you talking about,” Feeney explained.
Curative denied requests for an interview, but said in part, “the former contractor was terminated prior to the positive test results due to repeated unprofessional behavior at the test site and for violating the code of conduct that she reviewed and agreed to.”
Feeney said with all her PPE it's nearly impossible for a patient to get the virus from her.
A single mother of a five-year-old, Feeney is now struggling to breathe. She said she's left feeling scared for what's to come.
“If I go to the hospital, where is she going to go, a home? What are they going to do, take her away?” Feeney questioned.
Feeney said she and her coworkers were never given the option to receive the vaccine. Western Mass News asked Curative several specific questions on how many employees tested positive to date and did not receive an answer.
