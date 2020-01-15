SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News has the latest details from the area where that abduction took place.
Earlier Wednesday evening Western Mass News was just feet away describing the scene as her family stood out here crying, desperate for 11-year-old Charlotte Moccia to come back home.
Tonight is now a much different scene.
Reports confirmed that the Moccia family, including Charlotte, are together again after what police were calling a life or death situation.
A video surfaced of Charlotte walking home yesterday where you can see that she was followed by a blue Honda Civic.
Again, this was yesterday, but police, including Springfield's Commissioner Clapprood said that same vehicle and the driver inside is believed to have been involved in her abduction Wednesday.
"She was screaming, definitely got in unwillingly and they left the area. What happened is what I think is every parent’s worst nightmare, as far as we can tell and by all accounts, it’s a stranger abduction," Clapprood explained.
Springfield Police held a press conference less than an hour after she was found on the Mass Pike.
Commissioner Clapprood told Western Mass News it is largely in part because of civilian help that Charlotte was found.
"The tips coming in were amazing, text a tip lit up, people were calling the detective bureau. We put on extra staff in the detective bureau to field the tips coming in. People were out looking for this car, it was amazing," Clapprood said.
And police weren’t going to rest until she was safe.
"We knew that time is of the essence and this was not the kind of case we could go home or hand over and continue in the morning," Clapprood explained.
Arrested was 24-year-old Miguel Rodriguez of Springfield. No mug shot has been provided yet, but he’s in MSP custody.
Police said he has a criminal history, but wouldn’t elaborate his past or the charges he now faces.
"He was evil and he had her for nefarious reasons, so the worst can become of this. It was a matter of finding her quickly and not giving her time," Clapprood noted.
City officials, including Mayor Domenic Sarno, was reminding everyone this was a rare occurrence in the city.
"No family should have to go through this. Just think of your own family. And for someone to do this, a beautiful intelligent 11-year-old girl. Innocent. Innocent," Sarno said.
"Her condition looks fair to good, not really sure how much she went to at this point. But the parents have been notified and as soon as we can we will reunite parent and child because I can’t imagine what they were going through," Clapprood said.
Now you may remember that there were reports of a female driver being involved.
Police say that that remains under investigation considering only one man was found with Charlotte.
Western Mass News asked the mayor and commissioner what do they say to the parents in this community nervous about sending their kids to school tomorrow and they encourage you to have a conversation with them about stranger danger.
And the mayor told everyone to trust their gut and never hesitate to call the police.
