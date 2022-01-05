(WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials in area communities are warning motorists of icy roadways.
Agawam Police report that road conditions there have "deteriorated significantly" and "ice conditions have become extremely dangerous." They noted that there are crashes and several disabled vehicles and are asking residents to not travel unless absolutely necessary.
West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt added roads in their town have become "extremely slippery" and that DPW crews are out treating the roads. He also urged drivers to use caution, "break early," and "Be safe."
Western Mass News will continue to follow the latest weather conditions and will have the latest on-air and online as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.