SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One dead and three others transported to the hospital with serious injuries after a car crashes into a tree in Springfield, early Thursday morning.
The Springfield Fire Department told Western Mass News at 4:55 a.m. a male driver crashed into a tree on 232 Springfield Street, in Springfield.
Officials said Cunningham Street to Shefford Street, in Springfield is currently closed.
Emergency crews are on the scene investigating the cause of the crash.
Western Mass News will continue to provide you the latest updates both on air and online as we learn more information.
