One person taken to hospital following 2-car crash in Westfield.

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital following a two-car crash that occurred on Southampton Road Wednesday evening.
Westfield Deputy Fire Chief Eric Bishop tells us they responded to 810 Southampton Road at 5:25 for a report of a serious motor vehicle crash.
Deputy Chief Bishop adds that they responded to the scene with two ambulances and had to divert resources to assist the Westfield Police Department.
Sgt. Gibbons of the Westfield Police Department states that one person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by the Westfield Police Department.
