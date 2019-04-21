SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The High School of Commerce in Springfield hosted another holiday meal for Easter Sunday morning.
The Open Pantry Community Services hosted the holiday meal program, cooking meals for those who want to spend the holidays surrounded by others.
We talked with Ivy McDonald, who shared why she volunteers every holiday.
"We want to bless all the people who are less fortunate than we are and we just like to help people, and you know, and give them a little smile and give them a little hope for the next year, the next day, you know," McDonald explained.
The Open Pantry program also delivers meals to people who are home-bound on the holidays.
