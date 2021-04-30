AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The outdoor mask mandate will be lifted Friday, but not in downtown Amherst.
In downtown Amherst and along certain roads, face coverings are still mandatory. The chair of the Amherst Board of Health Nancy Gilbert told Western Mass News this is in effect until their next meeting on May 13, because that is when their next meeting is.
“As a board, we will be reviewing it and deciding on exactly what we’ll be doing with it at that point,” Gilbert said.
Gilbert told Western Mass News tells they cannot lift the mask mandate unless there is a discussion about it. Most Bay State residents won’t have to wear masks outdoors socially distanced starting Friday. But certain areas of Amherst you must mask up. Gilbert broke that down for us.
“It contains the downtown and where there was a lot of parking along the sidewalks where university people would park. Where people could not separate by six feet,” Gilbert said.
In other places in Amherst, the mask mandate will be lifted.
Western Mass News spoke with a UMass Amherst student who believes the town is waiting until May because that’s around the same time students leave.
“I know like final moveout date is like the 14th I think. So I think they’re trying to keep it until all the students are gone. Which I think is very smart. Because once the students are gone it's going to be a ghost town,” student Ambar Hammond said.
Hammond believes the mask mandate should stay in play. Despite Governor Charlie Baker’s recommendation.
"And I know people are getting sort of upset with these mandates still being here. I personally think that we should keep them as long as possible until the most amount of people can be vaccinated and stay safe. Just to be respectful to our healthcare workers,” Hammond said.
The statewide mask mandate is lifted Friday, but towns and cities can keep the mask mandate like Amherst, depending on their public health data.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.