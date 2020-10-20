HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The first of several special Joint Oversight Committee meetings is being held by the state legislature to address the handling of the COVID-19 outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.
That meeting began around 11 a.m. Tuesday at Holyoke Community College.
Today's meeting is expected to last several hours as family members involved are scheduled to share their stories of mistreatment with the state.
This is the first time this special committee has held a meeting regarding the Soldiers’ Home and people we spoke to before the meeting began told Western Mass News that they are grateful that the location of the meeting is in western Massachusetts.
"Today is a critical day in the future of the Soldiers' Home. It’s the start of the Joint Committee oversight of the soldiers home. They are from the legislatures, House and Senate. Their task is to look into the situation and they come up with solution for what occurred here in the spring...We have incredibly strong respect for our veterans in western Massachusetts and it’s gratifying to see how many people have become members of the coalition," said Paul Barabani with the Holyoke Soldiers' Home Coalition.
Before this meeting began, members of the Holyoke Soldiers' Home Coalition lined the streets for a standout showing their support for the family members who are set to testify today.
Western Mass News will continue to follow today’s hearing and will have more as it becomes available.
