WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A woman is currently looking for her female Dachshund/Yorkie mix that was last seen along Northwest Road and Route 20 in Westfield.

The owner described her dog as having black and white fur and weighs over 20 pounds.

The owner did inform Western Mass News that her dog will run if yelled at or chased. 

If you find this animal please call Western Mass News at (413)-733-4040. 

Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.

