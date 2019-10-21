WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A woman is currently looking for her female Dachshund/Yorkie mix that was last seen along Northwest Road and Route 20 in Westfield.
The owner described her dog as having black and white fur and weighs over 20 pounds.
The owner did inform Western Mass News that her dog will run if yelled at or chased.
If you find this animal please call Western Mass News at (413)-733-4040.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.