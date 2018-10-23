Today is the pre-trial hearing for 25-year-old Leemichael Collins.
State police say Collins held a woman against her will in September, sexually assaulted her and strangled her to the point she lost consciousness.
The 38-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Investigators say it happened in a camper trailer on Flynt street.
Collins is being held without bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.