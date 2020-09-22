SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Guest speakers and students shared their stories on how policing in schools has affected them.
The panel included parents, teachers and students across the state who spoke about their experiences having resource officers in their school building.
“There’s an obsession in controlling student bodies and disciplining them through the SROs for the most mundane of action such as going to the bathroom or refusing access to them, uniform checking and socializing, which is now a key argument, and districts wanting students to return to in-person teaching during COVID-19,” panelist Amaryllis Lopez said.
The report on school policing in Massachusetts found that arrest rates increased for school rule violations that wouldn’t normally be criminal.
It also found that with around 200 incidents across the country, resource officers intervened in a school shooting twice.
The report also found students of color are commonly singled out for arrest.
The findings said more effective ways of promoting safety should be done and recommends the end to policing in schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.