Paris Dunford joined the Western Mass News team in June of 2021 as a morning reporter.
Paris is excited to return to her home state of Massachusetts. Before coming to Western Mass News, she was a multimedia journalist in the mountains of West Virginia for WVNS-TV.
During her time in West Virginia, Paris was passionate about telling the community's stories and covering all the latest crime in the area.
Paris moved here with her fiancé, Zack and her two dogs, Mully and Boomer. When she's not live in the morning shows, Paris can be found out walking her dogs or checking out a local restaurant.
Paris is thrilled to be back in New England and can't wait to tell your story! You can connect with Paris on Facebook or Twitter.
