WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A stuck truck caused some traffic issues in Westfield.
Westfield Police told Western Mass News that a tractor-trailer became stuck on the underpass for the Mass. Pike on East Mountain Road.
East Mountain Road was closed at Holyoke Road and near 1007 East Mountain Road for a time Thursday, but has since reopened.
No injuries have been reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.