KANSAS CITY, MO (WGGB/WSHM) -- Kickoff is just hours away for the New England Patriots, who will face one of their biggest challenges yet this season - the defending Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.
To make it even more challenging, the team will be playing without their starting quarterback Cam Newton, who is ruled out of tonight's game because he has the coronavirus.
Though it hasn't been made public by the team, multiple reports said that the Patriots are looking at veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer to start in tonight's game.
Originally, when former quarterback Tom Brady left the Pats, this decision would seem obvious due to the hype of Jarrett Stidham in the preseason, beating out Hoyer for the starting job.
However, now, this isn't the case as Stidham has been listed inactive in each of the first three weeks, making Hoyer the backup following newton.
Stidham was dealing with a leg injury that sent him to the hospital during training camp.
The Patriots took two planes to Kansas City to day for tonight's contest. They both arrived around lunchtime today.
One plane carried players who were in close contact with Newton, the other carried everyone else.
NFL sources said all players tested negative for COVID-19 before heading out this morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.