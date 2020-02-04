SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police confirmed a pedestrian was hit by a motor vehicle on the 500 block of State Street.
The crash occurred around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Springfield Police Department's spokesperson Ryan Walsh confirmed the pedestrian was transported to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.
The driver remained on the scene before police arrived.
The Springfield Traffic Unit is continuing to investigate the incident.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
