Pink responds to criticism over her kids running through Holocaust memorial

Pink had some strong words for those trying to mom-shame her after a photo she posted on Instagram Sunday elicited some critical comments.
In the image, it appears that her daughter Willow, 8, and son Jameson, 2, are running through the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, Germany.
"Τhis place is not definitely a hide and seek place, dear Pink," one person wrote.
Pink responded with a caption which began "Berlin, I love you. #holocaustmemorial #panamarestaurant #cocktailclasses #history #herstory #worldtour."
"And for all of the comments; these two children are in actuality Jewish, as am I and the entirety of my mothers family," the singer wrote. "The very person who constructed this believed in children being children, and to me this is a celebration of life after death. Please keep your hatred and judgment to yourselves."
It's not the first time Pink has faced down the shamers.
In April, Pink said during an appearance with daytime talk show host Ellen DeGeneres that she would no longer be sharing photos of her children after negative comments regarding a photo showing her son without his diaper on.
"I cried so hard after that because I like to share my family," Pink said. "It's my proudest moment in my whole life. I'm prouder of my kids than anything I've ever done. I just, I won't share them anymore."
