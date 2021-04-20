PITTSFIELD (WGGB/WSHM) –One man was arrested following a homicide in Pittsfield Tuesday night.
Pittsfield Police arrested Edward Jennings, 34, of Pittsfield. Jennings is charged with first degree murder after shooting and killing Lemond Grady, 39 of Pittsfield.
Pittsfield Police responded to the area of 631 North Street following a ShotSpotter activation and multiple 911 calls at approximately 6:18 p.m.
Jennings was arrested on Lincoln Street.
Grady was transported to at Berkshire Medical Center where he later died.
Police said the court will likely arraign Jennings Wednesday morning. Additional charges may be pending.
Pittsfield Police continue to investigate this shooting. If you have any information about the shooting, contact Detective Koenig at 413-448-9700 ext. 570.
