BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- A plane had to make an emergency landing Thursday at Boston's Logan Airport.
Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that just before 9 p.m. today, a Virgin Atlantic flight between JFK Airport in New York and London reported that crew members had extinguished smoke and flames that were coming from a passenger seat in the passenger compartment.
The plane made an emergency landing at Logan Airport and 217 passengers were evacuated and moved to a terminal.
Maintenance crews from Delta Airlines assisted with the mechanical evaluation of the aircraft, while the Mass. State Police Explosive Ordinance Dispoal Unit inspected the seat due to wires seen protruding from the area where the fire had occurred.
Procopio noted that State Police investigated and an intial assessment indicates that the fire may have been caused by "a device consistent with a battery pack for a phone charger."
One passenger refused EMS for a smoke-related complaint.
Passengers will be placed on a replacment aircraft.
The investigation remains active and ongoing.
