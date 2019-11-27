CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Chicopee man has been charged with Trafficking in Cocaine after police executing a search warrant, allegedly found the drug at his residence.
30-year-old, Joshua Kogut, was taken into custody by officers around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 12th.
Police armed with a search warrant that day, entered his house on School Street and allegedly found drugs and cash.
"...Cocaine, digital scale with residue, sandwich baggies, approximately 78 grams of Marijuana, counterfeit money, and $1400 was tagged as evidence," Officer Mike Wilk explains.
Police charged Kogut with Trafficking in 18grams of Cocaine or More, Possession w/intent to Distribute Class D Substance, and Possession of Counterfeit Notes.
He was booked at the Chicopee Police Department and held on $25,000 bail.
The Chicopee District Court Clerk's Office tells Western Mass News that he was arraigned on November 18th and his next court date is set for December.
